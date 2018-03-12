Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What I'd say to my younger self
If you had the chance to live your life again, what advice would you give to your younger self?
Four members of the Birmingham 1000 Elders group at the University of Birmingham reflect on their lives and the decisions they made.
The group helps with research into life as an older adult in the UK as well as medical research around issues such as heart disease, infections in old age and falls.
Video journalist: Catherine Mackie
-
12 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window