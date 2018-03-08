Meghan hugs schoolgirl on Women's Day visit

Video

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle visited a school in Birmingham that is encouraging girls to follow careers in science and engineering.

The streets were lined with crowds who cheered as the couple arrived at Millennium Point, and one girl, who dreams of being an actress, was singled out to meet Ms Markle.

She said afterwards: "Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve. And Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress.

"It was a dream come true. I will never forget this day."