Dogs join diners at Crufts hotel

The Crufts dogs dining at Birmingham hotel
About 1,000 dogs have taken over a Birmingham hotel during the Crufts dog show.
Many of the animals staying at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole will be shown at the event taking place at the NEC.
The hotel has set up a doggy dining room, where owners and their charges can sit together.
Video journalists: Catherine Mackie and Douglas Marshall
09 Mar 2018
