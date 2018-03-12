'Vote of confidence in future of music'

Media player
New Birmingham Conservatoire 'vote of confidence' in music
The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire has opened with a gala performance.
Its principal, the cellist and conductor Julian Lloyd Webber, said it was "bucking the trend" at a time when music education in the UK was under threat.
The Earl of Wessex attended a special gala performance at the concert hall at Millennium Point.
12 Mar 2018
