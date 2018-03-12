Moment activists disrupt Crufts final
Video

Moment Crufts final disrupted by Peta animal activists

Intruders disrupted the live broadcast of the Crufts dog show as the top prize was awarded.

Two intruders, said by Crufts to be part of animal rights group Peta, ran into the show arena at Birmingham's NEC as the winner claimed her prize.

Crufts and the NEC said security would be reviewed as "a matter of urgency".

