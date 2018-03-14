Oscar winners go back to school

Video

The Silent Child, picked up an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film earlier this month.

It's just the beginning of filmmakers Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton's quest to raise awareness of the challenges facing deaf people.

They've been visiting school children to show their film and to show that being deaf does not stop you from doing what you want.

During their visit to Percy Shurmer Primary in Birmingham they met deaf pupils aged three to 11.