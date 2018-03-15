Helping blind golfers 'see' their shot

Video

Blind and disabled golfers are practising ahead of a tournament set to coincide with the Ryder Cup.

The Beacon-Butler Cup has been staged for the last three years at pro golfer Mark Butler's academy in Sedgley, near Dudley, in conjunction with Beacon Centre for the Blind.

But Mark said he needed to hone his teaching skills when blind players reminded him praise such as 'look at that shot' did not really help them.

Student journalist Harry went to meet competitors in September's event as part of the BBC School Report project.