Shell Corner: What's In A Name?

A piece of art has been installed in an area of Halesowen, in the West Midlands, in a nod to its past.

Shell Corner was named after a memorial - in the form of an artillery shell - created as a tribute to those who died during World War One.

It was removed in the 1970s, however, as part of a revamp of the roads network.

Now another genuine WW1 shell has been painted by artist Cliff Collins and installed in the town as part of a campaign by Dudley councillor Stuart Henley.