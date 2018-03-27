Sikh boxers welcome knockout ruling

Video

An amateur boxer could become the first to be allowed to fight with facial hair.

Karam Singh, 20, from Walsall, West Midlands, has been prevented from competing up until now because of a long-standing rule requiring fighters to be clean shaven.

England Boxing has announced it's to lift the ban which had been in place partly so cuts to the face could be seen.

The British Boxing Board of Control, which oversees professional boxing in Britain, has no ban on facial hair.