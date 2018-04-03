’We need to talk about syphilis’

Video

Sexual health campaigners want more to be done to raise awareness of syphilis after rates of infection rose to their highest levels in England and Scotland in nearly 70 years.

It can be spread more easily than other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and those infected can carry it without showing any symptoms.

Left untreated, the condition can become serious.

We spoke to Gavin, which isn't his real name, who says he feels guilty that he may have passed on syphilis to others.

