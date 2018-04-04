Petition over old airport terminal

Media player
A petition has been started calling for a disused airport terminal building not to be demolished.
The Birmingham Airport Elmdon terminal building opened in 1939.
Former airport worker Chris Shaw has started the petition to try and protect the unused building.
04 Apr 2018
