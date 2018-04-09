How 'Heidi's Hundred' helped homeless

Video

A schoolgirl who was inspired to tackle homelessness after meeting a rough sleeper while on a family shopping trip has completed ten lots of ten sponsored tasks.

Fundraiser Heidi Wallace, seven, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, has raised nearly £1,500 through "Heidi's Hundred".

From ten minutes of silence to baking ten cupcakes, funds from the challenge are set to be donated to The Glebe Centre which supports vulnerable adults in Walsall.