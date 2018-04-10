Media player
Injured footballer turns to powerlifting
A powerlifter is going to the World Championships after only taking up the sport two years ago following a football injury.
Takara Hawthorne-Smith, 26, from Wolverhampton, was forced to give up a promising career with Wolves, but the powerlifter will now be in Canada representing Great Britain in June.
10 Apr 2018
