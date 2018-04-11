'How football helped my stammer'

Video

A fan who has suffered from a stammer for much of his life has said talking publicly about football has helped him deal with his condition.

Aston Villa fan Adam Wright, 38, said he had suffered a stammer as long as he can remember.

After years of support to help deal with everyday situations, he said he wanted to take himself out of his comfort zone and talk about football.

His first passionate appearance on the Villa View YouTube channel was met with a passionate response and he now uses social media platforms to raise awareness of his speech disorder.