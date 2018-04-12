Work starts on statue of 'British Schindler'
Work begins on statue of British spy who saved Jews

A sculptor has started work on a statue of a war hero who helped an estimated 10,000 Jews escape Nazi Germany.

MI6 agent Frank Foley worked undercover for British Intelligence as a passport control officer in Berlin.

He used his position to provide papers to help Jewish people flee to Britain.

The life-size bronze statue is being funded by a government grant and will be placed in Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge, in the West Midlands, next summer.

