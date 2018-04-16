From London to Sydney: Musician in demand

Media player
Dilruba musician Kirpal Singh Panesar, from Birmingham, plays shows around the world
Kirpal Singh Panesar, from Handsworth Wood in Birmingham, is regarded as one of the leading dilruba performers in the world.
The "rare" Punjabi instrument is shaped like the sitar and its sound has been likened to the human voice.
The 38-year-old has performed in Singapore, Sydney and Buckingham Palace, with dates in USA to follow.
16 Apr 2018
