The gang shooting filmed on an iPhone

A gang member who filmed a shooting at a rival's home has been jailed.

West Midlands Police said Jamie Wood, 23, of Wasdale Road, Northfield, Birmingham, arranged the shooting and recorded the weapon's discharge on his iPhone in February 2017.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Wood - who did not pull the trigger - was jailed for three years and eight months, having admitted conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The force said the weapon was a sawn-off shotgun and used as part of a long-running feud.

No-one was injured in what police called a "hugely reckless act".