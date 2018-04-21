Gambia's biggest Aston Villa Fan?
Kevin Bouchal is an avid Aston Villa fan, who lives in Gambia, West Africa.

He was introduced to the club by two holiday-makers and Villa fans Dave and Jeanette White last year.

He's now named a street in his village "Villa Street" and runs a football academy, in which the youngsters are kitted out in claret and blue.

Video journalist: Steve Hermon

