Gambia's biggest Aston Villa fan?
Kevin Bouchal is an avid Aston Villa fan, who lives in Gambia, West Africa.
He was introduced to the club by two holiday-makers and Villa fans Dave and Jeanette White last year.
He's now named a street in his village "Villa Street" and runs a football academy, in which the youngsters are kitted out in claret and blue.
Video journalist: Steve Hermon
21 Apr 2018
