The artist who's painting Wolves

An artist who painted one of her husband's favourite footballers has won thousands of new fans - after the image was posted on social media.

Louise Cobbold created a watercolour of Wolves midfield star Ruben Neves for her husband Chris and has now created a whole series of Molineux masterpieces.

Louise, from Stowmarket, in Suffolk, is now auctioning off the original paintings for Birmingham-based charity Cure Leukaemia, with 10% of print sales also going to the charity.

Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has been battling acute leukaemia since last summer and Wolves and the club's supporters have so far raised more than £100,000 for Cure Leukaemia in support of the popular No 1.

Video journalist: John Bray