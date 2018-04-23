Boy recovers from five-organ transplant
Video

A seven-year-old boy has undergone a five-organ transplant at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Jay Crouch is the first child in nearly 20 years to undergo the complex procedure at the hospital, receiving two new kidneys, a liver, pancreas and small bowel.

It means that for the first time in his life, Jay, from Market Harborough, is now able to swallow food.

