A senior nurse who was the first in the UK to fit a patient with a pacemaker says more "need to step up" amid staffing constraints.

Kate Whittock, who works at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, has performed the procedure at least 100 times and is training other nurses to do the same.

The NHS estimates the cost is a third of the traditional procedure under a consultant and will free up doctors to perform more complex surgeries.