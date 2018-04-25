The former lap dancer who turned to God
Chantell Hayles was 19 when she worked in a Birmingham lap dancing club.

Speaking to BBC WM, she said she witnessed colleagues engaging in prostitution and drug use.

Four years later she stumbled upon a gospel TV channel and felt compelled to find out about God. Chantell's book Beauty for Ashes describes how finding faith has given "real purpose" to her life.

