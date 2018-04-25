Media player
HMP Birmingham inmates in Periscope live stream
A video filmed inside HMP Birmingham has appeared on live streaming app Periscope.
The footage shows a group of inmates apparently using mobile phones and handling drugs.
G4S, which runs the prison, said the behaviour was "unacceptable".
25 Apr 2018
