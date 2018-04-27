Living with an undiagnosed syndrome

Video

A mother whose son can't walk, talk or eat properly says she's "desperate" for answers about her son's condition after countless tests failed to provide a diagnosis.

Liz Toft and Joshua, three, from Solihull, are taking part in Undiagnosed Children's Day, an awareness campaign organised by SWAN UK (Syndromes Without A Name).

It's a support network for families of children with undiagnosed genetic conditions in the UK. An estimated 6,000 such children are born in the UK each year.

Video journalist: Catherine Mackie