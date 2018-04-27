Satnam's breast cancer journey

Video

A BBC reporter who publicly highlighted her breast cancer to raise awareness of the condition says she's feeling positive six months on.

BBC Midlands Today's Arts reporter Satnam Rana said she was particularly indebted to counsellors at Breast Cancer Haven in Solihull who had supported her since her surgery.

Satnam launched a #checkthemout social media campaign to urge people to contact their doctor if they detect any abnormalities in their breasts.