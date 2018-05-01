Land Rover marks 70 years of production

Media player
Land Rover marks 70 years of exploration and discovery.
Land Rover is marking 70 years of production.
The company, which has Defender, Discovery and Range Rover vehicles, launched Land Rover Series I at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948.
Land Rover Series II was unveiled a decade later.
Explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes is among those reflecting on its history.
01 May 2018
