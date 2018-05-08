Mayor close to deal on Formula E race

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mayor optimistic Birmingham 'Super Prix' will return
The West Midlands Metro Mayor Andy Street says he is in the final stages of negotiations to bring a Formula E race to Birmingham's streets next year.
-
08 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-44019535/mayor-optimistic-birmingham-super-prix-will-returnRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window