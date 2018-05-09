The mums playing football at school

Media player
The mums playing football at their children's school
A group of mothers has come together to play football every week at a school.
The mums of children at Lightwoods Primary School in Oldbury, West Midlands, are coached by West Bromwich Albion's community initiative, The Albion Foundation.
