The mums playing football at school
Video

A group of mothers has come together to play football every week at a school.

The mums of children at Lightwoods Primary School in Oldbury, West Midlands, are coached by West Bromwich Albion's community initiative, The Albion Foundation.

  • 09 May 2018
