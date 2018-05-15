Media player
Ice cream van cortege for Birmingham seller's funeral
The funeral has taken place of a man who sold ice creams for 46 years in part of Birmingham.
There was a cortege of ice cream vans ahead of the service for Mac Leask, who was 82 and worked in Pype Hayes.
The funeral took place at Erdington Abbey Church in the city.
15 May 2018
