Cortege of ice cream vans before funeral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ice cream van cortege for Birmingham seller's funeral

The funeral has taken place of a man who sold ice creams for 46 years in part of Birmingham.

There was a cortege of ice cream vans ahead of the service for Mac Leask, who was 82 and worked in Pype Hayes.

The funeral took place at Erdington Abbey Church in the city.

  • 15 May 2018
Go to next video: Ice cream makers struggle with soaring vanilla prices