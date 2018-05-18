Bar staff to help stop gay sex assaults

Video

Bar and nightclub staff in Birmingham are being trained to spot sexual predators and potential victims ahead of the city's Pride festival.

The Rape & Sexual Violence Project (RSVP) says it has seen an increase in calls from gay men since last year.

More than 50,000 people are expected at Pride on 26 and 27 May in the city's Gay Village.

The BBC's Richie Anderson has been to see how police and club owners are working together to keep people safe.