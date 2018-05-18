Media player
Birmingham primary school in royal wedding lunch
People in the Midlands have been gearing up for Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Children at a Birmingham school were among thousands across the country to take part in their own royal wedding lunch.
Other people are looking forward to visiting Windsor for the big day.
18 May 2018
