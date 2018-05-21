I want to be an inspiration - Moore

Video

Darren Moore wants his appointment as West Brom boss to inspire all managers and coaches and not just those from a Black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) background.

Moore became one of only three black head coaches in the top four divisions when he was named Alan Pardew's successor.

He was given the job after winning three of his six games in temporary charge - as many as predecessors Tony Pulis and Pardew managed between them in 32 matches.

Moore's appointment comes just over four months after the death of Baggies legend and equal opportunities pioneer Cyrille Regis.

The pair were close friends and communicated regularly as Moore made his way up from West Brom's Under-18 boss, to the Under-23s and eventually on to the first team staff.