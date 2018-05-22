Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman uses fake police ID to trick victim
A woman stole £6,000 from an elderly couple by using fake police ID to trick her way into their home.
Derrol Flynn, from Birmingham, punched another victim in the face after the 72-year-old suspected she was a fake.
She has been jailed for nine years for burglary and attempted burglaries.
Recorder Martin Butterworth said she targeted homes she knew would be occupied by vulnerable victims.
-
22 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window