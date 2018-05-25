Delighted to meet Dippy

Video

Birmingham youngsters could not contain their excitement as they came face-to-face with Dippy the diplodocus.

The pupils from Mansfield Green E-ACT Academy were invited to Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery for a special audience with Dippy.

He has stood guard in the entrance hall of the Natural History Museum in London for more than 100 years but is now on a tour of the country.

The 21m (70ft) long replica of a diplodocus has 292 bones and comes in 86 sections.

Dippy will go on public display from Saturday 26 May until September, with 90,000 people already snapping up free tickets.