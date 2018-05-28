Media player
Bus drives through flooded Birmingham streets
A bus drives through flooded streets in Edgbaston, Birmingham, after more than a month's average rainfall hit the city in an hour.
Some roads remain closed after the water was up to five feet deep in some areas.
28 May 2018
