Children in Bristol have helped a group of charities launch a campaign for the speed limit to be cut from 30mph to 20mph.

Road safety charity Brake spoke to 8,000 youngsters across the UK as part of the GO 20 survey.

Nearly three quarters said they wanted lower speed limits near their homes and schools.

Both Bristol and Bath have committed themselves to having 20mph speed limits across all residential areas by 2015.

Caroline Hannah, whose son Tyrese was killed by a speeding motorist in Swindon, and Franki Hackett from Brake are backing the campaign.