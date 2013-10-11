Video
Bristol graffiti artist Banksy causes a stir in New York
Bristol graffiti artist Banksy has been causing a stir in New York, where he is currently on a month-long unofficial residency.
The premise of his project is to create a new piece of art on the heavily populated streets of the US city, for each day in October.
Despite living incognito, the self-styled guerrilla artist has also given a rare interview where he talks about the challenges of operating undercover.
Banksy - whose identity remains a secret - also suggested in the interview that he may abandon art galleries.
