Bristol sex attack inquiry CCTV released

Video

Police investigating the serious sexual assault of a woman in Bristol have released CCTV footage showing three men they would like to speak to in connection with the inquiry.

They said "unbeknown" to the men they may have "valuable information" which could help their investigation into the attack on 10 October on Belgrave Road in Clifton.

Detectives said the men were drinking at the Green House pub on Park Street "prior to the incident" at about 00:50 BST.