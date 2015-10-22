Becky Watts accused Nathan Matthews 'cried in interview'

Video

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering teenager Becky Watts have been shown video of him bursting into tears during a police interview.

Nathan Matthews was interviewed on camera on 3 March, the day after he had handed them a statement in which he confessed to the manslaughter of his stepsister.

In the footage, played at Bristol Crown Court, he asks officers not to read the statement aloud.

Mr Matthews, 28, and his girlfriend Shauna Hoare, 21, deny murder.