Video

Actor Warwick Davis said it was a "huge honour" to be asked back to perform in Star Wars: Episode VII.

He said it was "full circle" as it was where he started, aged 11, when he played Wicket the Ewok in Return of the Jedi in 1983.

He spoke to BBC reporter Chloe Culpan, in Bristol, where he is starring in the Christmas Pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.