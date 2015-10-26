Shauna Hoare
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Becky Watts accused Shauna Hoare 'felt sick' after hearing about boyfriend's confession

The woman accused of murdering Bristol teenager Becky Watts told police she "felt sick" to learn her boyfriend had confessed to killing her.

In a video interview shown to Bristol Crown Court, Shauna Hoare was told by police that Nathan Matthews had admitted he killed his stepsister during a kidnap attempt.

Mr Matthews, 28, and Ms Hoare, 21, deny murder. The trial continues.

  • 26 Oct 2015
  • From the section Bristol
Go to next video: Tears of Becky suspect in interview room