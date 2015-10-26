Video
Becky Watts accused Shauna Hoare 'felt sick' after hearing about boyfriend's confession
The woman accused of murdering Bristol teenager Becky Watts told police she "felt sick" to learn her boyfriend had confessed to killing her.
In a video interview shown to Bristol Crown Court, Shauna Hoare was told by police that Nathan Matthews had admitted he killed his stepsister during a kidnap attempt.
Mr Matthews, 28, and Ms Hoare, 21, deny murder. The trial continues.
26 Oct 2015
