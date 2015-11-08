Sharm el-Sheikh holidaymakers bemoan lack of information about return

Video

British holidaymakers are arriving back home from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh days after the UK government halted flights between the countries.

Flights were stopped amid fears last Saturday's Russian plane crash in Sinai was caused by a bomb.

Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said 5,000 tourists would have returned home by the end of Sunday.

About 3,300 tourists have returned so far to the UK but thousands of people remain stranded in the resort.

Passengers arriving in Bristol on Saturday night said they were pleased to be home but criticised the lack of updates about their flights back to the UK.