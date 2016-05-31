Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Winterbourne View father: 'The government should be ashamed of itself'
Families of victims of the Winterbourne View scandal have written to the prime minister demanding he shuts outdated care home institutions.
They said there is "painfully slow lack of change", five years after abuse at the former private hospital near Bristol was exposed by BBC Panorama.
Steve Sollars, whose son Sam was held there, is one of the signatories.
-
31 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-36418016/winterbourne-view-father-the-government-should-be-ashamed-of-itselfRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window