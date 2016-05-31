Steve Sollars
Video

Winterbourne View father: 'The government should be ashamed of itself'

Families of victims of the Winterbourne View scandal have written to the prime minister demanding he shuts outdated care home institutions.

They said there is "painfully slow lack of change", five years after abuse at the former private hospital near Bristol was exposed by BBC Panorama.

Steve Sollars, whose son Sam was held there, is one of the signatories.

