Bristol's Colston Hall's Lantern theatre turned into a adult ball pit
The Lantern theatre in Bristol's Colston Hall has been turned into a giant adult ball pit
Some 200,000 brightly-coloured balls have been used along with inflatables to help visitors re-live their childhood.
16 Jun 2017
