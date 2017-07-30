Film: A clip from Hairitage by Bristol artist Aisha Sanyang-Meek

Video

Artist Aisha Sanyang-Meek, from Bristol, said she made the film Hairitage because she had always wanted to make a film about afro hair.

She said she wanted to raise awareness about how "everyday micro-aggressions through subtle behaviours and comments can be very damaging to people".

The film is on tour across England, as part of the Playback project, and will be shown at the Arnolfini in Bristol in August.