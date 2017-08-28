Toddler takes first steps on 'magic' prosthetic legs

Video

A toddler who lost her arms and legs to meningitis as a baby has taken her first steps on new prosthetic limbs.

Proud mum Freya Hall screamed with joy as her daughter Harmonie-Rose walked into her arms for the first time.

She said the three-year-old asked for them to be decorated with unicorns "because they are magic and will help me walk".

The £10,000 limbs were bought with money raised via the Hope 4 Harmonie fund.

Her mother, from Foxhill, Bath said: "We are so thankful as without these donations we wouldn't be where we are today."