Video

A best man stole the show and surprised the bride and groom by singing a musical speech he had written himself.

Wayne Beecham, a lecturer at Filton College in Bristol, performed the number on a piano at his friend Lewis' wedding.

It took him three weeks to compose the song, which was put up on Facebook by the couple's wedding photographer following the wedding reception.

Posted as the "Best Best Man's Speech", within a week it had been viewed more than 50,000 times and attracted hundreds of likes, shares and comments.