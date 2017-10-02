Pair jailed after admitting throwing items from motorway bridge
Video

Two men have been jailed after items were thrown from a motorway bridge onto passing vehicles near Bristol.

Jordan Alan Arendorf, 19, and Peter John Nugent, 19, of Lawrence Weston, Bristol were each sentenced to two and a half years after admitting four charges of causing a danger to road users.

The pair dropped items onto the M5 and M49 between April and June 2016.

They also admitted one charge of causing actual bodily harm after a lorry driver was injured when a stone slab went through his window and hit him in the chest.

  • From the section Bristol