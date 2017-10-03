Video

A family which moved to Bristol from Kashmir a decade ago say they are being kept in a "virtual prison" by visa delays.

Roofi and Aamir, who did not want to give their surname, applied for indefinite leave to remain in May 2016.

They are desperate to move out of their cramped flat now they have a 10-month-old son.

But they say delays in their residency applications are preventing them from moving house or changing jobs.

The Home Office disputes there is a backlog and said the delays were to do with the complexity of individual applications.