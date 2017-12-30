Video
MBE awarded to Craig Carscadden for services to disabled sport
Craig Carscadden from Frampton Cotterell near Bristol has been awarded an MBE for his services to athletes with disabilities and to the Paralympics.
Originally an athlete in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, he has since gone on to become involved with the Cerebral Palsy International Sport and Recreation Association among other groups, and has helped hundreds of young people to compete.
He said the award came as "a complete surprise".
